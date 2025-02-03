Matthew McConaughey’s mom shares her fountain of youth, reveals what other women are doing wrong

Matthew McConaughey's mom, Kay McConaughey, is sharing her secrets to staying young.

During a recent interview with Austin Lifestyle, Kay commented on how she has been able to remain youthful at 93 years old.

"I really have a positive attitude, and I eat well," Kay explained. "I eat clean. I exercise. I do Pilates for one hour, four days a week, and that keeps me fit. But, the biggest thing for me is I don't stress."

"Like, if you and I were really good friends and, and you were talking to me, and you had a situation, I would listen to you and I would give you advice and if you didn't take it, then that's it, I wouldn't stress over it," she shared.

Kay went on to explain that many "women think they always have to fix everything," but that is not a belief she subscribes to.

Kay also noted that she is willing to help her friends and family when needed, but that she is "not going to stress over fixing everything." This approach to life is something the actor's mother has always had, explaining she has always managed to get out of stressful situations, even in her youth.

"I don't let myself get it them, trust me, I don't," said Kay. "If I see that's where I'm headed, I back off. I'm not going to let people do that to me. I never really had any reason to. I was really popular, and I had a zest for life and stress is not a word I can apply to me, ever."

Later in the interview, Kay, who is affectionately referred to as "MaMac" by Matthew and his wife Camila Alves, gave insight into her family life with her son and daughter-in-law. Kay shared she "love[s] Camila’s cole slaw. And salmon," and only eats red meat when she is at their house.

When asked which one of her son's movies is her favorite, she revealed it's "Dallas Buyer’s Club."

"He did a really great job, really and truly," said Kay. "That made me cry."

"Dallas Buyers Club" stars Matthew, 55, as Ron Woodroof, a man who learns he has AIDS and has 30 days left to live. Unwilling to accept this reality, Woodroof seeks out alternative medicine and later begins selling unapproved drugs to combat the disease in the United States.

The role earned Matthew an Oscar. During his acceptance speech, the star thanked his mother, who was present at the ceremony.

"To my mother who's here tonight, who taught me and my two older brothers -- demanded -- that we respect ourselves," he said when accepting his Academy Award. "And in turn we learned we were better able to learn how to respect others. Thank you for that mama."

