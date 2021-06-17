Matthew McConaughey discussed his transition from 'shirtless rom-com' guy to Oscar winner

Matthew McConaughey dove deep into his career resurgence in a recent interview with country singer Tim McGraw.

The actor and Texas native appeared on an episode of McGraw’s "Beyond the Influence Radio" show where he discussed the immense career and spiritual toll that getting himself out of being typecast as a "shirtless rom-com" guy.

The star noted that, early in his career, he played a very specific type of bachelor that audiences and casting agents seemed to respond well to.

"I’m the go-to guy at rom-coms. I’m living in a pad in Malibu surfing on the beach shirtless. I’m shirtless rom-com McConaughey and I’m like, ‘You damn right I am, those rom-coms are paying for these houses that I’m renting on the beach, baby. Guilty. Come on.’ I’m fully happy with that," the 51-year-old actor said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SPEAKS OUT ON 'ILLIBERALS,' 'EXTREME' RIGHT AND CANCEL CULTURE CAUSING DIVIDES IN THE US

McConaughey spent those years starring opposite stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson in films like "The Wedding Planner," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Failure to Launch," and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past."

However, after a while, he started to notice that he was feeling less and less fulfilled with his career and knowing that he could roll out of bed and play a "shirtless rom-com" character.

"I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad you feel like you could do that tomorrow morning,’ but I was like, ‘I want to be scared.’ I want to look at something and go, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to do with that.’ I want to dive in a pool and trust I’ll come up to the other side then take the journey and come up bloody," the actor shared.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SAYS PEOPLE NEED TO AGREE ON A ‘SET OF SHARED VALUES’: WE HAVE ‘TO BUILD OUR TRUST AGAIN’

The actor said that one day he eventually just said "no" to a rom-com role despite knowing he would be perfect for it. While he didn’t name the movie he turned down, he revealed that they upped their asking price for him from $8 million to $14.5 million.

"Now when I said no to that, I do believe that sort an invisible lightning bolt went across Hollywood and they go, ‘Oh, McConaughey is not bluffing, he ain’t kidding,’" he explained.

From there, the actor didn’t get offered a job for well over a year. However, just when he started to accept that his career in show business may be over, Hollywood decided to grant his wish for more interesting roles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As soon as I was spiritually sound with ‘I may not go back to Hollywood, I’m going to do something else maybe in my life, I didn’t need it.’ I wasn’t looking [for] like, ‘Am I ever [going to work again]?’ Ring, guess who’s [got] a new good idea for ‘Lincoln Lawyer,’ for ‘Killer Joe,’ for ‘Magic Mike,’ for ‘Mud,’ for ‘True Detective,’ for ‘Dallas Buyer’s Club?" he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He believes that the year he spent not working allowed him to "unbrand" himself so that it was easier for filmmakers to view him as an outside-the-box choice for interesting roles rather than just the guy who would go shirtless in a rom-com.