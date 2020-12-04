Matthew McConaughey is putting his kids to work as professional photographers in quarantine

Matthew McConaughey's wife is telling all on the actor's tricks to working in quarantine.

The Oscar-winning actor has had quite the productive year despite the coronavirus pandemic placing limitations on the entertainment industry. While he hasn't exactly been spotted on any film sets in recent months, he's surely made headlines for conducting interviews about his first memoir, "Greenlights," released in October.

He's also been featured on the covers of glossy magazines, and his wife, Camila Alves, revealed on Thursday the secret behind his new photos.

"Because of quarantine we couldn't do normal photoshoots so our kids have become the professional photographers for Matthew's latest magazine covers!" Alves captioned her latest Instagram post.

The picture shows two of the couple's three kids -- Levi, Vida and Livingston -- snapping photos of the "Dallas Buyers Club" star as he sits on a rock outside. Vida, 10, holds the camera as she stands feet away from him, while one of her brothers appears to be right beside her giving direction.

Alves said her children's new talents have made her "proud."

"It's amazing to see what they have done!" she added.

Last month, the 51-year-old actor got candid about his kids in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which he gushed over his eldest child's skill at storytelling.

"He's a great salesman, he's a great debater, he's a great storyteller, he's becoming a really good storyteller," McConaughey said of Levi. "He and I, we riff up stories and he knows, we give a little wink when we embellish somewhere, like 'Oh, that didn't happen, but hey, it's better for the story,' but for the most part he's very active and he's becoming a good buddy of mine now as he's reaching 12."

While his kids certainly seem to share their father's creativity, McConaughey admitted he wants to see them succeed in whatever it is they choose to do, even if it's not following in his footsteps in Hollywood.

"Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo. I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do. Everybody on a set of a film or a TV show has to be great at their particular job for it to work," he said.

Meanwhile, McConaughey's own career was called into question since the release of his book. The movie star said he's been questioned a lot about his interest in a political career.

He appeared on Fox News Radio's "Brian Kilmeade Show" last month and addressed the rumors about him transitioning into politics.

"Look, I've got questions about politics. Politics is at a real crossroads where for whatever side or wherever you were on this year's election or the election four years ago, politics has sort of some explaining to do," McConaughey told Kilmeade.

The actor insisted he has no concrete plans to run for office in his home state of Texas because he's still confused about what that would mean.

"I think a lot of people are going, 'It's a time to redefine, to redeclare what politics is. What is the purpose of politics?' That's a real question that I think politicians and politics needs to answer. What is its purpose? I want to know that answer and understand that answer first before I would really sort of be interested in hopping in politics," he said.