Matthew McConaughey opens up about shocking story behind father's death

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his father's death, revealing the bizarre story behind it.

During his appearance on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," the actor revealed that his mother refused to cover up her husband’s penis after he died while they were allegedly having sex.

"And they [paramedics] came and told me later that my mum, in her negligee nightie that she had woken up in, wouldn’t let the paramedics cover him," he told Maron.

"She kept ripping the sheet off going: ‘Uh-uh, I want the world to see why his nickname was Big Jim, don’t you cover him,'" McConaughey quipped.

The "Interstellar" star wrote about his father’s death in his 2020 memoir "Greenlights."

"I got a call from my mum: ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled," he wrote. "I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom."

"He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed," he continued.

McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, opened up about their own family life to Fox News Digital earlier this year.



The couple call Austin, Texas, home with their three children. Camila told Fox News Digital that she and her family don’t mind living outside of Hollywood – they prefer it.



"It’s been great," she shared. "It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘Yes ma’am’ or ‘No, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."