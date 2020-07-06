Matthew McConaughey tells fans to ‘wear the d--n mask’ so that ‘we start partying again’

Matthew McConaughey posted a short speech on Instagram for the Fourth of July asking his fans to ‘wear the d--n mask’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy 244th birthday, America. We is going through some growing pains in this one, aren’t we?” he began. “But growing pains are a good thing, because how the hell else are we going to grow up?”

McConaughey, 50, continued: “I think we gotta look each other in the eye ... look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair?'”

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY URGES FANS TO STAY INSIDE: 'WE ARE AT WAR WITH A VIRUS'

“How do I make sure that I wear the d--n mask?’” the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor quipped.

McConaughey added some positivity to his message by saying that if people start to wear masks and follow other guidelines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus “we start partying again.”

“Looking around and thinking, ‘Oh yeah we always got work to do. We never arrive, but we improved.’ That’s our chance. That’s our opportunity. That’s on me. That’s on you,” he said.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY BEMOANS DIVISIONS OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: 'WE NEED ALL HANDS ON THE ROPE'

McConaughey ended his message, “It’s game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let’s quit messing about and get it done. Just keep livin.’”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Mud” star is one of many celebrities such as Patrick Dempsey, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and more calling on fans to wear masks.