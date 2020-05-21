Matt Lauer unveils forearm tattoo with quote about ‘hatred’ from George HW Bush eulogy

Former NBC News “Today” host Matt Lauer unveiled a tattoo that says, “Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in,” on his forearm.

The New York Post reported that Lauer’s new ink was captured on Wednesday when he was photographed in Noyack, New York. Lauer, who was fired from NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations in November 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, has been back in the news this week after penning a scathing indictment of journalist Ronan Farrow.

It’s unclear when he got the tattoo.

As the Post pointed out, Sen. Alan Simpson originally said the quote during his 2018 eulogy for President George H.W. Bush.

“You would have wanted him on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush,” Simpson said.

Lauer – who has denied non-consensual claims against him -- argued in his recent column that Farrow failed to confirm stories from his main sources, "failed" to provide evidence of communication between Lauer and his accusers, and used misleading language "to manipulate readers into believing things that could easily be false, or were at least unprovable" when writing his 2019 book “Catch and Kill.”

Farrow defended himself on Twitter, writing: "All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself."