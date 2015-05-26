Mary Murphy is done with 'So You Think You Can Dance'

A month after Deadline broke the story that Mary Murphy would be departing Fox's veteran reality competition series "So You Think You Can Dance," the network has made it official. Former "American Idol" and "The X Factor" judge Paula Abdul had been in talks to replace her on "SYTYCD's" upcoming 12th season.

"Mary has been a huge part of 'So You Think You Can Dance,' from mentoring the dancers as a choreographer to inspiring fans as a judge," Fox and show producers Dick Clark productions and 19 Entertainment said in a a joint statement. “She will always be part of our 'Dance' family, and we wish her continued success.”

Murphy has been a staple on the show from the very beginning. Next to "SYTYCD" co-creator/executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, choreographer and former ballroom dance champion Murphy has been the longest-serving and most popular "SYTYCD" judge. She started as a guest judge in the first two seasons in 2005-06 before being named a permanent judge alongside Lythgoe at the beginning of Season 3. Other than a break she took in Season 7, she has been a regular on the judging table ever since.

Dancer-turned-choreographer Abdul has "SYTYCD" experience she was a guest judge during the 2013 season on Fox and a judge on this years cycle of "SYTYCD Australia."