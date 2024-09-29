Marlon Wayans 'aint got s--- to hide' after claiming he left Diddy parties early

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a well-connected man with many friends in Hollywood, but since he was taken into custody and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy earlier this month, stars seem to be distancing themselves from the disgraced media mogul, staying painfully silent amid reports of his notorious "freak off" parties.

Nearly two weeks before Diddy was even arrested, actor and comedian Marlon Wayans admitted that he'd attended plenty of parties hosted by the rapper, but clarified he was not privy to any nefarious activities being reported in previous legal documents, as he'd always leave the gatherings early.

But some social media users haven't been buying what Wayans is selling.

One person responded directly to a post Wayans made on X in 2009, where he spoke highly of Combs' parties. "Been doin' Diddy parties for 15 years and I must say you never let me down Puff," he wrote, at the time. "Ain't no party like a Diddy party."

"You say you left the P. Diddy parties early, I call BS! The truth shall set you free," the disbelieving user wrote back.

On Friday, Wayans doubled down on his original remarks about leaving parties early – which he shared on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with former football tight end Shannon Sharpe earlier this month.

"Yup! And i still stand by that," he retorted. "I’ve never seen or been a part of nothing but good vibes and energy with CLOTHES ON! So yeah, and i [am not] rushing to take down old tweets or anything. I ain’t got s--- to hide. Period."

"I [have] been to plenty [of] Diddy parties," Wayans told Sharpe in early September. "I left early. I swear to you."

"I've never seen it," he said vehemently, of the things being described in the news. "Those aren't the type of parties I go to. I don't frequent those type of parties, and even if I go, like I said, I'd never seen any of this."

"When I hear about it, [I'm like] ‘When did that happen? At what time did this go down? Cause I was there [until] 2-3:30. You mean at 3:32? So they waited for me to leave?' Like ‘All right, good that Wayans n----'s gone. He talk too much,'" he joked.

Wayans did admit that he'd "seen drugs" at those parties, but was unfamiliar with all the other reports.

"I watch how I conduct myself, cause I'm not just doing this for me. I have to answer to God. I have to answer to my brothers. I have to answer to my legacy. I can't act a certain way. I have to answer to Black people. I have to answer to kids who want to be like me. There's a lot for me to answer to," Wayans explained. "I owe it to my fans to walk through this life and be an example, as best as I can."

A representative for Wayans did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In documents released by the U.S. attorney, Diddy and his employees would allegedly "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

Diddy continues to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits a federal trial. He was initially denied bail by the court, only to be denied a second time during an appeal.

Following the charges brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marc Agnifilo, Combs' defense, released a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo said. "Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he Is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."