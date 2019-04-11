Mark Ruffalo says Jennifer Garner was ‘lovely’ to work with on ‘13 Going on 30’

It’s been years since the much-loved rom-com “13 Going on 30” hit the big screen, but actor Mark Ruffalo, who co-starred alongside Jennifer Garner in the 2004 film, appears to remember the experience as if it were yesterday.

Specifically, Ruffalo, 51, told Entertainment Tonight he and Garner, 46, had the “sweetest time” working on the flick, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on April 23.

"[Jennifer] was a big star then but I was kind of just starting out. She was just so lovely,” he added.

The film follows the story of Jenna Rink, who, on her 13th birthday, makes a wish and wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman, played by Garner. Ruffalo played Matt Flamhaff, Jenna’s childhood best friend who later becomes her love interest in the movie.

"We were making this really sweet movie that had a great message for young girls. We were all sort of coming into our own in that moment,” Ruffalo continued, per Entertainment Tonight. “We really loved that story, and Jen was just transformed into a 13-year-old girl. It was really amazing.”

As for Ruffalo's more recent endeavors, you can catch the actor as “The Hulk” in the soon-to-be-released film “Avengers: Endgame."