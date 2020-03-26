Mariska Hargitay mourns the loss of 'SVU' crew member who died from coronavirus: 'Heartbroken we are'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the "Law & Order: SVU" cast and crew are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Josh Wallwork, who worked in the costume department on the long-running NBC cop drama series, died from complications due to coronavirus, according to a tweet shared by "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight.

Hargitay, 56, took to Twitter on Thursday to express her grief.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts," Hargitay wrote.

Wallwork was 45 years old.

Leight also wrote, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

Fellow "SVU" actor Ice T added, "I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU"

Former cast member Danny Pino said, "Heartbreaking. Sending love and healing to Josh’s family and friends, our SVU family and all those in NYC. Please stay safe. #SVUfamily."

The crime show is currently on a production hiatus as New York City fights the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday, there are over 37,000 cases in New York state and 385 people have died so far.