Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess

Marie Osmond has slammed Meghan Markle's father after court documents showed Thomas Markle could serve as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

After court documents recently filed in High Court showed the newspaper plans to rely on evidence from Meghan's estranged father, co-hosts of "The Talk" weighed in on the drama.

"I think this is a really good example of why she may have alienated him," Osmond explained, referencing the years-long feud between the father and daughter.

"That's ridiculous! It's just very telling to me who he is," Osmond continued.

Meghan, 38, is suing the publication and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.'s data protection law after publishing a letter she wrote to her father, 75.

While Thomas' courtroom deposition still remains a possibility, the Duchess' estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, claimed Thomas is ready to testify against Prince Harry's wife if needed.

"If he is called, he will come," Samantha, 55, told BBC.

The documents came to light this week amid the firestorm of attention that followed Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to issue a statement announcing that they wanted to step back from their royal roles, become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

Queen Elizabeth II convened a family summit on Monday at her Sandringham estate in eastern England and decided the couple could live part-time in Canada.

Meghan was seen in Canada for the first time since the crisis began when she visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver to discuss issues affecting women in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods. The shelter posted a photo on Facebook of the duchess' visit.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry remained in the U.K. this week, making his first appearance since the summit on Thursday at the 2021 Rugby World Cup draw.

