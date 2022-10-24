'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy returns to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' with Linda Purl for show's 36th season

Patrick Duffy is reprising his role as Stephen Logan for the 36th season of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

On Monday, People magazine reported that the former "Dallas" star will play the Logan family patriarch once more for a two-episode stint on the long-running CBS soap opera. The episodes will air on Nov. 23 and 28.

According to the outlet, the 73-year-old will be joined by his real-life girlfriend, Linda Purl, of "Happy Days" and "The Office" fame. The actress will play Duffy’s love interest on the show.

After Robert Pine played Logan from 1998 until 2001, Duffy joined the cast in 2006. He took on the character for five years until 2011.

Duffy and Purl traveled in the same social circles for decades. They were part of a texting group created by Richard Thomas, also known as "John-Boy" from "The Waltons." As soon as COVID-19 lockdowns forced people to connect in different ways, Duffy and Purl discovered they had something special.

Both of the stars had been married before, and after hours of texts, phone calls and video chats, they knew they were ready for their next "great adventure" together as a couple.

Duffy was married for more than four decades to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser before she died of cancer in 2017. Purl was married to Lucille Ball's son, Desi Arnaz, Jr., in 1979, and has one son with her ex-husband Alexander Cary.

Duffy told Fox News Digital they Zoomed "every single night for two to three hours for over two months."

"Life had stopped," Purl, 67, told Fox News Digital. "We couldn't work, no one could see their friends. You couldn't go out. So, we were just in our respective homes and in this contemplative sort of pause. And had it not been for that pause, we never would have found or made the time to have conversations like that."

"I feel guilty because, well, everyone had their own ride in the pandemic and ours was… ours was this," she added.

After a few months of Zoom calls, they realized "this could be more than a friendship," and she recalled a conversation where they agreed, "When this thing ends in a year or so, let's get together."

"But then it was like, ‘Oh, this is turning a corner,’" she said. "And Patrick heroically got in his car and drove from Oregon to Colorado. We were both nervous as teenagers, but we've been together since."

