ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Mariah Carey's Atlanta home broken into while singer apparently on vacation

The burglary happened while Carey posted photos to social media showing her travels throughout Italy and elsewhere

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Mariah Carey's north Atlanta home was burglarized in July while the superstar had been vacationing across Italy and the United States.

The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed the July incident at Carey's home to Fox News Digital but did not immediately provide additional details about the incident.

The "Obsessed" singer's Instagram displayed photos of Carey working and relaxing in Sicily and Capri throughout July. 

"Taking a picture before the humidity foils my hair here in Capri," the superstar wrote in one post dated July 16.

  • Mariah Carey in front of flowers in Sicily
    Image 1 of 3

    Carey posted photos on social media throughout July showing her in Italy and elsewhere. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

  • Mariah Carey is seen at Ortigia on July 09, 2022 in Siracusa, Italy.
    Image 2 of 3

    Last month, Carey traveled throughout Italy and the eastern United States. (Ernesto Ruscio/ GC Images)

  • Mariah Carey's Atlanta home with Mariah Carey's photo superimposed
    Image 3 of 3

    Burglars allegedly broke into Mariah Carey's home in late July. (Prince Williams and Google Maps)

Cary said "ciao" to Capri in a post dated three weeks ago. The next week, the "Without You" singer posted on Instagram saying she would be "[o]ut East for the week."

A trust under Carey's name purchased the $5.6 million, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs last year, according to Page Six.

It remains unclear what was stolen from the brick mansion on July 27, the outlet first reported.

Sandy Springs police are investigating the incident.

