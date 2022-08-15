Mariah Carey's Atlanta home broken into while singer apparently on vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mariah Carey's north Atlanta home was burglarized in July while the superstar had been vacationing across Italy and the United States.

The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed the July incident at Carey's home to Fox News Digital but did not immediately provide additional details about the incident.

The "Obsessed" singer's Instagram displayed photos of Carey working and relaxing in Sicily and Capri throughout July.

"Taking a picture before the humidity foils my hair here in Capri," the superstar wrote in one post dated July 16.

Cary said "ciao" to Capri in a post dated three weeks ago. The next week, the "Without You" singer posted on Instagram saying she would be "[o]ut East for the week."

A trust under Carey's name purchased the $5.6 million, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs last year, according to Page Six.

It remains unclear what was stolen from the brick mansion on July 27, the outlet first reported.

Sandy Springs police are investigating the incident.