Margaret Atwood penning sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Margaret Atwood celebrates "The Handmaid's Tale" Best TV Drama win at the 2017 Emmy Awards with the show's cast. (Reuters)

Margaret Atwood announced Wednesday she is writing a sequel to her dark, dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale."

The author made the announcement on Twitter, explaining that the upcoming book will be titled "The Testaments."

"Yes indeed to those who asked: I’m writing a sequel to The #HandmaidsTale. #TheTestaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene and is narrated by three female characters," Atwood tweeted.

She also revealed the book will be published in September 2019.

