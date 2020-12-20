Maren Morris cancels RSVP tour dates for 2021 over coronavirus pandemic: ‘I truly appreciate your patience'

Country music fans aren’t going to see Maren Morris perform live anytime soon.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter shared social media posts on Friday to let her followers know she is canceling her RSVP tour, which was scheduled to take place next year.

MAREN MORRIS SAYS SHE ‘CAN GET HURT’ WHEN PEOPLE CLAIM SHE’S NOT COUNTRY

"There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year," she wrote in a graphic posted across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour."

NEW MOM MAREN MORRIS SPORTS SHEER SEE-THROUGH ROBE AT 2020 CMA AWARDS

Fans who had purchased tickets for the RSVP tour will receive a full refund, according to Morris.

"I truly appreciate your patience on this," the starlet added. "I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon. Love you so much."

MAREN MORRIS SHARES LETTER TO SON HAYES IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR PROTEST SONG 'BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT'

Morris’s tour update comes a week after she questioned whether country music icon Charley Pride’s coronavirus-related passing had anything to do with attending the Country Music Awards in late November.

"I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley," she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris’s 2021 RSVP tour was set to stop at 17 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada between April and July.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

There are only two dates listed on her dedicated website, including Aug. 28 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., and Sept. 3 to 5 at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colo.