Maren Morris glows as she reveals adorable baby shower photos

Maren Morris is one happy mother-to-be and revealed a few adorable snaps from her baby shower over the weekend.

The country music superstar partied the day away on Sunday while celebrating the pending arrival of her son as well as being in the later stages in her pregnancy, taking to social media ahead of the Super Bowl to treat her followers with photos from her big day.

"Thanks to the beautiful women in my life who threw this thing," Maren wrote on her Instagram Stories while sharing some of the images from her party. "Then I changed into overalls because I could,” she captioned another photo of herself in a pair of comfortable overall-shorts.

Morris, 29, also showcased herself donning a flowing light blue maternity down as she cradled her growing baby bump while posing under a hanging “Baby Hurd” sign affixed to a brick façade in a cursive font.

Additional images shared by Morris also see her and her husband, Ryan Hurd, as babies in a collage of snaps, which Morris labeled in her Story – her image on the left and Hurd’s on the right.

Morris also posted the pics to Twitter on Monday and shared a hilarious caption from NBC’s iconic comedy “The Office.”

"We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where's MY golden shower?" Maren quipped before following it up in a second tweet adding: “You guys don’t appreciate The Office and it shows. LOL”

In October, Morris and Hurd, 33, announced they would begin preparing to become parents in a series of photos shared on Instagram.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris captioned the pic. "See you in 2020 little one."

Hurd shared a similar message to his Instagram at the time along with maternity photos of Morris.

"MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!" he said in the caption. "Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life..."

The two singer-songwriters met when writing Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home" and married in 2018.