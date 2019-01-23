Expand / Collapse search
Man claiming to be William Shatner’s long-lost son wants to take actor’s name: report

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida man claims that William Shatner (pictured) is his biological father and is seeking to legally change his name to "Shatner," a report said Tuesday.

A Florida man claims that William Shatner (pictured) is his biological father and is seeking to legally change his name to "Shatner," a report said Tuesday. (The Associated Press)

A Florida man claiming that William Shatner is his biological father is fighting to have his name legally changed so he could claim his “birth right,” a report said Tuesday.

Peter Sloan, 62, petitioned the Pinellas County court to have his name legally changed to “Peter Shatner,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I am Peter Shatner,” Sloan told the paper. “No one can prove otherwise. If they want to, let’s get that DNA test.”

Shatner, the 87-year-old thespian known for portraying Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” and Sloan’s mother, the late actress Kathy Burt, worked together in Canadian television in the 1950’s, according to the paper. Sloan says his mother told him that she and Shatner had a one-night stand about nine months before his birth in 1956.

Shatner has repeatedly denied Sloan’s claim. The actor’s lawyers filed a cease and desist order against Sloan, threatening further legal action if he continues with the name change, the paper reported.