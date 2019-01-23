Man claiming to be William Shatner’s long-lost son wants to take actor’s name: report

A Florida man claiming that William Shatner is his biological father is fighting to have his name legally changed so he could claim his “birth right,” a report said Tuesday.

Peter Sloan, 62, petitioned the Pinellas County court to have his name legally changed to “Peter Shatner,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I am Peter Shatner,” Sloan told the paper. “No one can prove otherwise. If they want to, let’s get that DNA test.”

Shatner, the 87-year-old thespian known for portraying Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” and Sloan’s mother, the late actress Kathy Burt, worked together in Canadian television in the 1950’s, according to the paper. Sloan says his mother told him that she and Shatner had a one-night stand about nine months before his birth in 1956.

Shatner has repeatedly denied Sloan’s claim. The actor’s lawyers filed a cease and desist order against Sloan, threatening further legal action if he continues with the name change, the paper reported.