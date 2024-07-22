Madonna's son clarifies comments about 'scavenging' for food: 'Happy in my life'

Madonna's son David Banda clarified some comments he made that left fans thinking he was "scavenging" for food in the streets.

Banda admitted he sometimes doesn't have "enough money" to buy food now that he's living on his own in a recent Instagram live.

"To clear things up, I am very happy in my life," he posted on his Instagram story on Sunday. "And though my mother and I have worked together in the past we are not currently working on anything."

"I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!" he added, according to Page Six. "Please stop worrying everything is good."

MADONNA'S SON DAVID BANDA IS ‘SCAVENGING’ FOR FOOD AFTER MOVING OUT OUT OF HIS MOM'S HOME IN NEW YORK: REPORT

During the Instagram Live, the "Material Girl" singer's 18-year-old son shared a look at a few changes in his life after graduating from high school.

A fan asked Banda how he liked "living on your own," according to People magazine , to which Banda candidly responded how humbling the experience has been since moving out of his mom's New York abode.

"It's lovely to experience it being 9 o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging," he shared on social media.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Banda is reportedly living with his girlfriend in The Bronx, and teaches guitar lessons with bookings available via Instagram.

Sources told the outlet that Madonna is "very close" with David, and that she's "always been supportive of all of her kids."

The "Borderline" singer has two biological children: daughter Lourdes Leon with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband, Guy Ritchie. She adopted David while on a humanitarian trip to Malawi with Guy in 2006, and later returned to the country and adopted daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James.

In 2017, Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere when they were five years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Madonna received support from her children after being hospitalized for an infection in June 2023.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote on Instagram during her recovery.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving………..," Madonna continued. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.