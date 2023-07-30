Madonna thanks her children for support as she recovers from health scare: ‘It made all the difference’

Madonna is grateful for friends and family amid her recovery from a ‘serious bacterial infection,’ especially the support of her children.

In a new Instagram post, the singer shared photos of herself with two of her children, son David Banda and daughter Lourdes Leon, as she shared her thoughts on her health scare. Madonna is also mom to son Rocco Ritchie and Chifundo "Mercy" James.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she began the post.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving………..," Madonna continued. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The music icon was hospitalized and in the ICU in June for a "serious bacterial infection," according to her longtime talent manager, Guy Oseary.

Earlier this month, Madonna spoke out about her health after she returned home.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," she wrote in a statement while sharing a photo of herself. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She also shared that she would have to postpone the North American leg of her Celebration World Tour, which was set to kick off in July.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

The 64-year-old added that she is currently focusing on her health and "getting stronger" and plans to go ahead with the start of her tour in Europe in October.

In her most recent post, Madonna also shared an image of a gift she received from Oseary, a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson painted on it, that moved her to tears.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive," she wrote. "And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

She concluded the caption, writing, "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"