Pop star Madonna is getting skewered online after making a massive blunder at her concert.

Video of the "Material Girl" singer has surfaced online, showing her berating someone in the crowd at her concert for not standing up. "What are you doing sitting down over there?" she asked, pointing directly at the individual. "What are you doing sitting down?" she said again.

Madonna strutted down the runway to get a better visual of the person, eliciting a reaction from the crowd, only to learn that the person she was speaking to was in a wheelchair.

"Oh, okay," she said. "Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

Many social media users expressed their outrage towards Madonna, criticizing her for making any remark in the first place.

"What an absolute disgrace! Shame on her! That’s unacceptable!" one person wrote in part on X.

"Politically incorrect isn’t it either. Ableism. If I paid for a seat, I’ll do what I want sit or stand. Concerts are exhausting, hot, etc. nothing wrong with a break. I’m not a fan so I would never buy her tickets. If I was a fan, I wouldn’t be anymore," another person shared.

"As a Madonna fan and I person who will likely end up using a wheelchair in the future due to balance issues; I am highly disappointed. Some people fail to realize that disabilities come in many different ways. Just shameful," they lamented.

"Apologize now with normal sentiment for the wheelchair comment," another directed to the singer's own account. "It wasn’t "politically incorrect" it was a total complete error on your part for assuming everyone at your age of concert goers can stand the entire time. Shame on you. You think wayyyy too highly of yourself," they slammed.

According to several social media users, the incident took place at Madonna's Vancouver concert on Feb. 21 at Rogers Arena, but the video is only going viral now.

"I’ve been to the show. There’s a part where during the show she asks everyone to stand up. It’s not about who’s sitting/standing during the entire show. Just 1 section she asks for participation. And this time she embarrassed herself," a fan explained of what likely sparked Madonna's commentary.

Others came to her defense, acknowledging that Madonna immediately apologized and was obviously remorseful.

"It's good to see Madonna being quick to recognize and apologize for unintentional mistakes. It's important to be considerate and inclusive of all audience members, regardless of their abilities," one user pointed out. "Its not that serious. Leave her alone!" another implored.

A representative for Madonna did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Currently on her "Celebration Tour," Madonna's next performance is Mar. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.