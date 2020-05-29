Madonna hit with backlash for video ‘tribute’ to George Floyd of her son dancing: ‘Self-absorbed celebrity’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Madonna is facing backlash for posting a video of her son dancing as a way to "honor" George Floyd.

The singer, 61, took to her social media accounts on Thursday with a three-minute video of her son David Banda breaking it down in her kitchen to a Michael Jackson song. She said it was her way of paying "tribute" to Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minnesota on Monday.

"As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America," she captioned the video posted to Instagram and Twitter, along with the hashtags #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #Michael Jackson.

Floyd's death has ignited violent protests all over the country, including the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct being set ablaze by rioters on Thursday. While the Queen of Pop appears to have posted the video with good intentions and even received praise from some of her followers initially after posting, she began trending on Twitter late Thursday into Friday morning after dozens began slamming the star online.

"Really? That’s your answer? Dance? #selfabsorbedcelebrity," one Twitter user criticized the "Like a Prayer" singer.

"It's OK everyone! Madonna has just eradicated racism through the power of interpretive dance!" another sarcastically wrote on the social media platform.

Many cited Madonna's affluence as a cause for her alleged insensitivity, branding her a tone-deaf celebrity who has made controversial comments in the past in response to worldwide issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was only a few weeks back Madonna was posting how Covid is the great leveller from her luxury bathtub. Now this. Please, please Madonna just keep quiet," another chastised the star.

One person penned on the platform: "This is what happens when one lives in a bubble..They think any action they take is lauded and makes a difference..Ignorant and privileged..two traits which typify Hollywood."

Another Instagram user called Banda's dance moves "amazing" but felt that Madonna missed the mark of actually motivating change, commenting, "You don't need dance...you have power, so, do something!"

Banda was dancing to Jackson's 1996 hit "They Don't Really Care About Us," a song some Twitter users argued is a "protest" song and actually in line with the current controversy surrounding police brutality and racism.

"It's a protest song and the message is exactly about what is happening in US. For a long time people have been protesting differently and I wonder why and how Madonna/David is receiving the wrath of people," the user defended the star.

Prior to posting the dancing clip, Madonna posted about Floyd's death, calling it "the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time."

She also posted a video earlier in the week showing Floyd discussing gun control. "George Floyd Speaks..........Prophecy #guncontrol #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd."

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.