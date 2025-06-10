Macklemore's Seattle home burglarized with children inside; nanny fights off attackers who stole jewels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Macklemore’s Seattle home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was reportedly burglarized over the weekend while his three children were sleeping inside, and his nanny said she was maced in the face.

The nanny told police two men entered the home through an unlocked patio door just after midnight Saturday and sprayed her with bear mace before demanding to know "where are the jewels, b----?" according to a police report by Fox News Digital.

After "helping her clean the spray out of her eyes," the men then led her around the house by the arm while they allegedly rifled through drawers, cabinets and closets and stole "thousands of dollars" in clothing, jewelry, watches and shoes, according to reports from the Seattle Police Department.

Police redacted the homeowner’s name, referring to him as a "high-profile individual," but the address matched Macklemore’s voting record, The Seattle Times reported.

FOX 13 also reported that Macklemore was the homeowner.

The nanny said the two suspects then became suspicious of her, calling her "twitchy," before knocking her to the ground, putting a boot to her neck and taking her phone, the report said.

After she began to scream, they allegedly pinned her against a wall and covered her mouth, but she was able to escape by biting one of the suspects, running into a bathroom and escaping out a window.

She said she knocked on several neighbors’ doors before someone answered and allowed her to use their phone to call the police.

She described the suspects as two Black men wearing all black with face masks and gloves, saying she could identify their eyes.

Once police arrived, they got the three children, who had been asleep upstairs during the break-in, out safely.

Police didn’t say if the rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was home at the time of the burglary.

The rapper had shows in Ireland last Wednesday and Thursday.

Fox News Digitals has reached out to reps for Macklemore for comment.