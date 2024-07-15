Luke Perry’s daughter shares Shannen Doherty tribute, spotlighting co-stars' friendship

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, shared a sweet tribute to her dad’s co-star and friend Shannen Doherty.

The 24-year-old shared a black and white photo from "Beverly Hills, 90210" of Perry and Doherty hugging, in what looks to be a still from the famous prom episode of the series.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram story with a simple white heart.

Doherty died Saturday after a long struggle with breast cancer.

Perry died in 2019 after suffering a fatal stroke. He shared Sophie and son Jack with ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp, who he was married to from 1993 to 2003.

Perry and Doherty remained close after their time on the teen drama.

Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea on the show, noted their friendship in her tribute to Doherty, writing, "So young – so sad. May you RIP [Shannen.] I know Luke is there with open arms to love you."

Earlier this year, at a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Doherty became emotional talking about Perry’s sudden death.

"It was shocking," the "Charmed" star said, per People. "I have a very visceral reaction whenever someone brings up Luke because as someone with cancer — and a really horrible cancer at stage 4 — I thought I would be the first to go. So when it was Luke, it really just sent me for a tailspin."

According to The New York Post, Doherty also admitted during the panel "there were moments" when the pair "were not so close" during their time on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

"But later we became extremely close," she noted. "So to lose him as our relationship was just sort of flourishing as friends, and our respect and admiration for each other was coming to its fullest potential . . . it was just very hard."

At the time of his death, Perry had been starring on the CW series "Riverdale," and Doherty helped honor the star on the show by making a cameo.

"I was crying. I was like, ‘Yes, of course I’ll be a part of this,’" she said on "Live" in 2019. "It’s like his wish. It’s beautiful and very special."

Perry spoke of Doherty at a "90210" panel in 2019 during RewindCon in Chicago, saying "None of us are up here today without Shannen. The reality is that she was a very big part of the success of the program."

He continued, per People, "She taught me a lot, and I'm just really glad she was there for me as a scene partner. Any of the issues or anything that anyone ever talked about Shannen, the one thing I could always tell them was when she was on the mark, and we were doing our work, there were no problems. She was great at what she did."