If you loved 'Cheers,' you might also like 'Frasier' and other similar sitcoms

"Cheers" paved the way for many similar sitcoms that came after it.

The show, running through much of the ‘80s into the early ’90s, is introduced to new fans to this day, with it living on various streaming services.

The main setting of "Cheers," and the only setting for the entirety of season one, is a Boston bar owned by Sam Malone, a former Red Sox pitcher, played by Ted Danson.

This bar ends up forming a group of unlikely companions, between those who work there, and locals that frequently visit.

Diane Chambers, played by Shelley Long, was one of the main characters on the show until her departure in the fifth season. Diane becomes employed at the bar after her fiancé leaves her for his ex in the first episode. Diane has a playful, on-again, off-again relationship with Sam on the show.

Coach Ernie Pantusso, played by Nicholas Colasanto, the retired baseball coach turned bartender, is another member of the main cast. Colasanto died in 1985. A new character played by Woody Harrelson took the character's place beginning in the fourth season of the show.

Norm Peterson, Cliff Clavin and Dr. Frasier Crane are among the regulars at Cheers. Also, part of the main cast is Rhea Perlman, who plays Carla Tortelli, a single mother and easily angered waitress at the bar.

Lilith Sternin, played by Bebe Neuwirth, and Rebecca Howe, played by Kirstie Alley, also become members of the bar crew later in the series.

If you loved the main setting and themes of "Cheers," here are five other shows you can watch next.

"Frasier" is an obvious transition from "Cheers," as it continues with the same story.

"Frasier" is a spinoff of "Cheers," centered on the character it is named after.

In this series, Frasier, played Kelsey Grammer, moves from Boston back to his hometown of Seattle following his divorce.

Throughout the show, many of the main "Cheers" cast members make appearances.

This show had an impressive run of its own, continuing for 11 seasons. The show began right after "Cheers" concluded. In 2023, a "Frasier" reboot was kickstarted once again.

If you loved "Cheers," "Seinfeld" is another sitcom you will likely enjoy.

The '90s sitcom has a very similar humor to that of "Cheers." In this show, Jerry Seinfeld, played by himself, and George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, are the two characters of the friend group whose relationship dates many years, similar to Coach and Sam in "Cheers." Seinfeld and Costanza became good friends in high school, and remained close into adulthood.

Cosmo Kramer meets Seinfeld after the comedian moves in across the hall. Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is the ex-girlfriend turned platonic friend of Seinfeld's.

This show follows a group of friends, who usually convene at a local diner or in Seinfeld's New York City apartment, as they navigate things like work and dating through comedic moments from the quirky characters.

"Friends" has many similarities to "Cheers," making the series a clear choice to binge-watch.

"Friends" ran around the same time as "Frasier," and starts in a very similar manner as "Cheers."

In "Cheers," Diane is the one in need of a job after being dumped by her fiancé. In "Friends," Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, stumbles into a coffee shop called Central Perk, where she runs into old high school friend Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox. Also at the local spot are the rest of the friends; Monica's brother Ross, played by David Schwimmer, Phoebe Buffay played by Lisa Kudrow, Joey Tribbiani played by Matt LeBlanc, and Chandler Bing, played by the late Matthew Perry.

Rachel is wearing her wedding dress, as she has just left her husband-to-be, Barry Farber, behind.

Rachel ends up taking on a job at the local coffee shop where the friends often spend their time, similar to Diane in "Cheers."

The frequent setting of Central Perk, which actually used to be a bar, is very similar to the common meeting place in "Cheers."

The love triangles and relationships between friends, as well as the situations they encounter navigating their lives in their 20s and 30s, are very similar to "Cheers."

"Cheers" even appears in "Friends" during the episode titled "The One with Ross's Wedding" in season four, when Joey flips on the show while in London. The theme song of the show begins to play, and when the character hears the chorus "where everybody knows your name," he is hit with a feeling of homesickness.

"The Office" is a documentary-style show about the daily events at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.

This show is similar to "Cheers" in terms of workplace settings. In "The Office," co-workers develop friendships with all the situations they encounter together. Many "Cheers" scenes take place at the local bar, just as "The Office" scenes are heavily filmed at Dunder Mifflin.

Main characters of this show include the unconventional boss Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, and his many employees; Pam Beesly, played by Jenna Fischer, and John Krasinski as Jim Halpert. Also in the show, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Erin Hannon as Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, Creed Bratton as himself, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson and Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin.

The friends in "How I Met Your Mother" frequent a local bar called MacLaren's Pub, similar to the hangout spot of "Cheers."

This sitcom ran from 2005 until 2014. In this show, Josh Radnor plays Ted Mosby and tells his two children of the moments he and his group of friends shared on his quest for love, leading up to meeting their mother.

Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan all star in this show.

If you love "How I Met Your Mother," you can also tune into the 2022 sitcom reboot titled "How I Met Your Father."