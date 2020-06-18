Lori Loughlin 'scared' she'll catch coronavirus while serving prison time, report says

Lori Loughlin is afraid she'll contract the coronavirus while serving her prison sentence after she turns herself in for her part in the college admissions scandal, according to a new report.

The 55-year-old actress is allegedly “scared to death of catching COVID-19, as the virus is ravaging the federal prisons in California,” a source claimed to Us Weekly.

“She’s met with the official who’s preparing her sentencing report, which the judge will use for guidance as to how long she’ll serve,” the insider added.

After more than a year of maintaining their innocence, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to their role in the college admissions scandal that saw them allegedly pay $500,000 to get their daughters recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits on the crew team despite neither girl participating in the sport.

Per the terms of their plea, Loughlin is aiming to spend two months behind bars while Giannulli will spend five.

A source close to the family previously told Us Weekly that the couple is hoping to stagger their respective prison sentences so that someone can be around to provide emotional support to their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, who are both in their 20s.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source explained. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

Although the couple officially pleaded guilty, the judge neither rejected nor accepted the terms of their plea agreement, saying he'll issue an official ruling after reviewing pre-sentencing reports. The couple is scheduled for official sentencing on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for Loughlin and 11:00 a.m. for Giannulli.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

In addition to prison time, Loughlin would also pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

