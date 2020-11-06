Lori Loughlin could be released from prison early due to the Christmas holiday

Lori Loughlin could be released from prison a few days early, just in time to reunite with her kids for Christmas.

According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website, Loughlin is currently scheduled to be released from prison on Sunday, Dec. 27. While that is just two days after the Christmas holiday, the agency explains how it handles the release of inmates whose dates of departure fall on a legal holiday, or as in her case, on a weekend.

"The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's schedule release date," the BOP states on its website.

The 56-year-old actress started her sentence on Oct. 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to Fox News at the time.

Back in August, Loughlin was delivered a two-month sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which also resulted in a five-month prison sentence for her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57.

The pair pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison with roughly 1,200 female inmates. A BOP spokesperson confirmed it is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

Us Weekly reported earlier this week that the actress's first few days in prison have been "daunting," as were the weeks leading up to her incarceration.

“It’s only two months but she’s dreading it," a source told the outlet. "Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

The same source said she's been a "wreck."

Loughlin's husband has not yet reported to prison. According to a judge's order, the pair were each given until Nov. 19 to turn themselves in to a facility.

Loughlin's and Giannulli's sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles. The couple initially pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty as Huffman did in 2019.

In addition to serving time behind bars, Loughlin agreed to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix's "Fuller House" and Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" after her role in the scandal came to light in 2019.

Loughlin's sentence began just as fellow actress Huffman finished hers. The star served 11 days in prison after being sentenced to 14 in 2019. She also was sentenced to 250 hours of community service.

Huffman recently filed documents to request the return of her passport and is reportedly looking forward to returning to acting.