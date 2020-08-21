Lori Loughlin's co-star Candace Cameron Bure responds to comment about Mossimo Giannulli’s sentence

Candace Cameron Bure had a simple response after a social media user commented about her "Full House" co-star, Lori Loughlin's husband's prison sentence.

After Giannulli was sentenced to five months on Friday, hours before his wife's sentencing, Entertainment Tonight posted the news to their Instagram account.

"Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to 5 months in prison and two years of supervised release for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. More details on fashion designer's guilty plea at the link in bio. (📸: Getty Images)," the outlet captioned a photograph of the couple.

In the comments section, a social media user wrote: "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh."

Bure, 44, simply responded with a sad face emoji.

When reached by Fox News after Loughlin's sentencing -- two months in prison -- a representative for Bure told Fox News that the star would not be commenting on the news.

Loughlin, who was wearing a white blouse and appeared virtually via Zoom, initially seemed calm, showing little emotion as her attorney BJ Trach said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions. But when it was Loughlin's turn to address the judge, she forced back tears as she apologized.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, 56, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, 57, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli have 60 days to pay the fine. They need to report to a facility that has yet to be determined before 2 p.m on Nov. 19.

The sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles. The famous couple initially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam-mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two never have participated in the sport.

In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty, like fellow celebrity in the scandal, Felicity Huffman. The "Desperate Housewives" actress served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix's "Fuller House" and Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" after her role in the scandal came to light in 2019.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report