Lori Loughlin 'concerned' about college admissions scandal doc, 'excited to work again': report

Lori Loughlin is feeling mixed emotions.

Outside of her film and television credits, the 56-year-old actress is known for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, for which, she served time in prison.

Now, she's trying to "focus on the positive" as the release date for a Netflix documentary on the subject draws closer, a source told "Entertainment Tonight."

"Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal" will debut on the streamer Wednesday, and will examine the FBI investigation of parents around the nation allegedly scamming their children's way into college under the direction of suspect William Rick Singer.

The investigation also saw actress Felicity Huffman serve jail time for her involvement.

The source said that Loughlin, a "Full House" alum, was "concerned" about the upcoming documentary.

"She wants nothing more than for time to pass so people won't be talking about the college scandal anymore," they explained.

Loughlin served less than two months in prison and paid a fine of $150,000. She now faces 100 community service hours and two years of supervised release.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving a five-month prison sentence. He'll also pay a $250,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

"Lori has missed Mossimo while he's been away. She is looking forward to him coming home to have some semblance of a normal life," the source added.

However, the star is "just so relieved to be home" now with her daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

"She's spending a lot of time with them," the insider shared. "They're all on the same page in that they are all ready to move on. She's so incredibly proud of her daughters' abilities to get past this, and she's thrilled they've been volunteering and helping in the community," the source says.

They added: "Lori is also excited to work again."

Loughlin is best known for playing Aunt Becky in "Full House" and its spin-off, "Fuller House." She has also made various appearances in television movies for Hallmark.

"Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words. She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this," the source said. "At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."

Reps for the actress declined to comment when reached by Fox News.