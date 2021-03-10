'Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville mocks Lori Loughlin's college admissions scandal after son gets into USC

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville announced celebratory news on Tuesday at the expense of Lori Loughlin.

Glanville took to Twitter to announce her son 17-year-old Mason has been accepted into the University of Southern California.

"Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone," Glanville tweeted.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two high-profile individuals involved in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

Glanville's tweet received attention from fellow Bravo star Heather Dubrow, who responded on Twitter, "Congrats !!! THAT IS AMAZING @BrandiGlanville ! Although you'd look good in orange."

Other Twitter users, however, were divided on Glanville's jab at Loughlin. Some criticized the former reality TV star for using her son's accomplishment to poke fun at Loughlin, while others saw no harm in her doing so.

"You can’t just be proud of your son for his accomplishment without jabbing other people..grow up. Congrats to your son for his hard work," one person wrote.

"That’s great about your child getting into college but why stain a positive commentary in negative reference along with your congratulations. Looks like this is not the first time," another agreed.

"this would have been so sweet just had to add something petty in," another tweeted.

"Brandi, i would also make a joke about those mothers who committed fraud to get their children into uni people who commit fraud do not need protection. call them tf out," one person argued in defense of Glanville.

One person added: "Congratulations Brandi and pay no attention to the negative people and a bigger congratulations to your son yay!!!! You’re an awesome mother!!!"

Loughlin and Giannulli received respective prison sentences after the pair pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

The 56-year-old actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. on Dec. 28 after serving two months behind bars. Giannulli, meanwhile, continues to serve his five-month sentence. In addition to their respective sentences, Loughlin and Giannulli were also ordered to pay fines and complete community service hours.