'Long Island Medium' star Theresa Caputo still 'grieving' after divorce

Theresa Caputo is still not over the end of her marriage to ex-husband, Larry Caputo.

The “Long Island Medium” star said in a new interview she is still "grieving" her relationship.

“I’m grieving right now. I’m grieving my 30, almost 34 years, with Larry,” she told Us Weekly.

“This is a grieving process, but things weren’t the same that they were 34 years ago. So, of course, I miss that aspect. But the way that things were at the end, no — I don’t miss that,” she shared, indicating a tumultuous end for the former couple. The Caputos were married for 28 years and have two children, Victoria, 25, and Larry Jr., 26.

Theresa also commented at the prospect of Larry seeing other people.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we want out of life, is for us to be happy and to live our best lives. We always have to love, honor and respect ourselves. We’re both doing that and respecting each other in the same token,” the medium stated.

When asked whether she would get married again, the medium said she’s “never thought of it.”

“I’m very content where I am in my life. I’m very blessed. Do I want to have someone to share companionship with and to have someone? Absolutely. But, to actually get married, I don’t know.”

The new season of “Long Island Medium” premieres on Friday on TLC.