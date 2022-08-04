Long Island driver who fatally struck Nicki Minaj's father sentenced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who struck and killed Nicki Minaj's father last February has been sentenced to a year in jail - despite protests from the famed rapper's mother.

Charles Polevich, 72, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence. He was also ordered to pay a fine to the tune of $5,000, in addition to having his driver's license suspended for six months.

But Robert Maraj's widow Carol, Minaj's mom, accused Polevich of leaving Robert "like a dog on the street" and slammed the decision to give him a short jail sentence.

"One year? That’s a slap in the face for the family," Maraj told the judge after the sentence was handed down. Polevich is being sued by Maraj over the accident.

Robert Maraj, a Long Island resident, was walking on Mineola street in February 2021 when he was struck by Polevich's vehicle.

Polevich stopped to see if 64-year-old Maraj was injured. But instead of calling for help, Polevich went home and covered his vehicle with a tarp - a move that prosecutors determined was tampering with evidence.

Polevich showed remorse for his actions in court, saying that he's been "heartsick since realizing the extent of the tragedy." While Polevich's lawyer suggested that he wasn't entirely aware of what had happened at the crash due to an unknown medical issue, Polevich affirmed that there was "no excuse" for his actions.

The accident was traumatic to Minaj, who called the accident "the most devastating loss of my life'.

"I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone," the "Anaconda" rapper wrote on her website at the time."May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,"