Lizzo celebrates reaching weight-loss goal: 'I haven't seen this number since 2014!'

Lizzo marked a milestone in her body transformation journey as she revealed that she had reached her weight-loss goal.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old singer shared a health update on Instagram as she showed off her slimmed-down figure.

"I did it," Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote in the caption of her post. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal."

She continued, "I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to."

"Time for new goals!"

Lizzo's post featured a mirror selfie in which the four-time Grammy Award winner was seen posing in a matching maroon-colored sports bra and leggings set.

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker added a graphic to the image that read, "Congratulations! You’ve met your weight goals," along with an illustration of a target.

Lizzo also displayed her arms and midsection in a close-up photo with a graphic that listed her weight-loss stats. Since January 23, 2024, Lizzo had reduced her body max index by 10.5 and her body fat had decreased by 16 percent.

"Let this be a reminder that you can do anything—anything you set your mind to." — Lizzo

The graphic also stated that Lizzo had hit her weight goal, but she didn't share her current weight.

Lizzo also shared the news on her TikTok page as she posted a video in which she candidly addressed her personal goals.

"I am actually on an intentional weight loss journey right now," she said in the first part of the clip. "Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me 'big backed.'

"But I will be happy," she emphasized.

The video then cuts to a clip in which a beaming Lizzo exclaims, "And I am happy!"

"I stepped on the scale and I met my weight release goal," she continued. Lizzo, who was wearing a black workout bodysuit, then began dancing and singing the lyrics to Kelly Rowland's hit song "Like This."

"Let this be a reminder that you can do anything—anything you set your mind to," Lizzo added. "Now, I guess it's time to set new goals."

Lizzo has documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram and her latest update comes months after she slammed rumors that Ozempic was behind her dramatic results.

In a September Instagram post, the rapper shut down speculation that she was taking the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss, attributing her body transformation to diet and fitness.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," Lizzo wrote on a video post.

In October, Lizzo donned an Ozempic-themed Halloween costume as she poked fun at an episode of "South Park" that parodied her in May 2023.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share several posts featuring photos and videos of herself dressed up in a red and white package of a fictitious weight-loss drug named Lizzo with a yellow measuring tape cinched around her waist.

"LizzOzempic dump," the singer captioned one post.

In an April 2023 interview with The New York Times, Lizzo opened up about her body image.

"I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day," she told the outlet. "The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day."

"There are some days I adore my body and others when I don’t feel completely positive."

Lizzo went on to explain that she was dieting and said her approach was to gradually shed pounds.

"I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she said.