Lizzo wears Ozempic-themed Halloween costume inspired by 'South Park' parody after slamming allegations

Lizzo donned an Ozempic-themed Halloween costume as the singer poked fun at an episode of "South Park" that parodied her earlier this year.

On Monday, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share several posts featuring photos and videos of herself dressed up in a red and white package of a fictitious weight-loss drug named Lizzo with a yellow measuring tape cinched around her waist.

Last month, Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, slammed allegations that her slimmed-down figure was due to Ozempic.

"LizzOzempic dump," the four-time Grammy Award winner captioned one post.

In her slideshow, Lizzo shared a video of herself holding a prop piece of pizza while standing next to a person dressed up as the famous "South Park" character Eric Cartman.

The next two photos featured Lizzo as she posed in front of a black car while flashing a peace sign and then a thumbs up. Lizzo was seen sitting in the car with a bottle of Clase Azul Reposado Tequila in the next two images and concluded her post with a video of herself rolling the car's window up.

In another post, Lizzo and the person in the Eric Cartman costume were seen dancing to Rosé and Bruno Mars' song "APT."

"It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously and you’re so very welcome baby," she wrote in the caption, along with a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

The singer also shared a photo of herself posing in a faux ad for the Lizzo weight loss drug. The ad was emblazoned with the wording, "Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt. Gain confidence."

A warning label on the ad read, "Side effects include a smile on your face and a pep in your step."

In another post, Lizzo uploaded a video of herself in costume while flipping off the camera and dancing in front of a cut-out of the Eric Cartman character. She was seen posing in front of the cut-out in a trio of photos that she shared in another post.

Lizzo's spoof of her "South Park" parody comes after she took the joke about her in stride when an episode of the long-running animated series aired in May.

A "South Park" television special titled "The End of Obesity" referenced the singer as an alternative to Ozempic, harnessing the power of "not giving a f---."

"FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic," a voice-over said. "In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum."

"I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations," one character explained. "I don’t give two s---s!"

The commercial added, "Some patients report constipation while listening to Lizzo … Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia and literally s--t out your ears."

Lizzo later took to Instagram and TikTok to do a live reaction to the scene.

"My worst fear has been actualized," Lizzo told fans. "I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared. I’m gonna blind-duet to it right now."

After the clip, she remarked, "That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b----. I’m really that b----. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f--- to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--- I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years."

She continued, "I’m really that b---- and I show you how to not give a f--- and I’ll keep showing you how to not give a f--k."

In an Instagram post last month, Lizzo shut down speculation that she was taking Ozempic after showing off her dramatic weight loss.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," Lizzo wrote on a video post.

The post was captioned "'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' - a fan," along with a string of crying face emojis. The caption was directed at a social media user who had commented on a previous post that Lizzo shared, which featured a video of her pulling on black leather shorts over a beige bodysuit by her brand Yizzy.

In her later post, Lizzo included a screenshot of her previous post's comments section, in which one Instagram user wrote, "did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke."

Lizzo replied, writing ""Whyyyy do u follow me?"

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker has documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram. In an April interview with The New York Times, she explained that she was dieting and said her approach was to gradually shed pounds.

"I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly," Lizzo told the outlet.