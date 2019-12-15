'Little Women' producer Amy Pascal reveals how she broke her ankle on movie set

In a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes, producer Amy Pascal was seen on stage with crutches while accepting an award for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

While she stood behind her fellow filmmakers and rarely spoke about the injury, Pascal, 61, shared the story of breaking her ankle while on the set of "Little Women."

After a screening of "Little Women," Pascal told The Hollywood Reporter that she hurt herself while offering the movie's cast a tour of the cemetery to be featured in the film.

“There was a ledge at the cemetery, and it’s me and all the actors, who are, like, 20 [years old]. So, I thought we’d all jump, obviously. But, of course, I was the only one who jumped — they were all politely helping each other down,” said the producer.

The film, an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.

Although Pascal called the accident "hideously embarrassing," she was able to remain "so stoic."

“I said, ‘You guys leave because I am not going to get up,’" she recalled. "I called an ambulance.”

Because she was bed-ridden for several weeks, Pascal was forced to use her Apple watch to communicate with the film's director Greta Gerwig, walkie-talkie-style.

“Then I was in a wheelchair – I was like that character from 'Dr. Strangelove,'” said Pascal. “But I wouldn’t have missed a second of it.”

"Little Women," which also stars Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, will hit theaters Christmas Day.