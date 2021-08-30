'Little People Big World' star Amy Roloff marries Chris Marek in beautiful outdoor ceremony

"Little People Big World" star Amy Roloff married Chris Marek in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The couple previously announced their engagement in 2019, with Roloff taking to Instagram to show off her heart-shaped engagement ring at the time. On Saturday, the couple finally said "I do" at a ceremony on a farm in her native Oregon.

People reports that the ceremony took place in front of a guest list consisting of 146 of their closest friends and family at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro. Per the outlet, the ceremony was held in front of a gazebo. Roloff wore a beautiful Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection dress while Marek wore a black suit for the special occasion.

Officiating their wedding was Michael Williams. After the romantic ceremony concluded, the guests moved to a tent to celebrate to the tunes of The Macey Gard Band.

BEN STILLER, CHRISTINE TAYLOR ATTEND EMMY AWARDS TOGETHER DESPITE SPLITTING IN 2017

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told the outlet. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," she added. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

AUDREY, JEREMY ROLOFF: MONTHS AWAY FROM OUR WEDDING, AN EPIC FIGHT TAUGHT US THIS

Roloff previously revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and Marek were dating for three years before he asked for her hand. The reality star was last married to Matt Roloff for 27 years before filing for divorce in 2015. They share four children: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 22.

Us Weekly notes that Roloff’s daughters-in-law, Tori and Audrey, shared several snaps from the big day on Instagram showing the lavish outdoor ceremony .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A day before their nuptials, Roloff shared an image of herself following her rehearsal that showed her holding a fake bouquet while posing outdoors among all the seats set up for the big day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet!), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife," she wrote.