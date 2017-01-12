Expand / Collapse search
Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman reveals she adopted baby girl

By | Fox News
This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman announced on Instagram she has adopted a baby girl named Dolly.

The news came as a surprise to her fans as the country star did not previously reveal her plans to adopt.

The 47-year-old posted a picture Thursday on Instagram of Dolly Grace, who joined the family after a successful domestic adoption, according to the group's publicist. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy.

The Georgia-born Schlapman is one-fourth of the Grammy-winning vocal group, which also includes Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook. Little Big Town's hits include "Girl Crush" and "Pontoon."

Schlapman also hosts a cooking show on Great American Country network called "Simply Southern" and she recently released a cookbook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.