Taylor Swift reflects on turning 30, lessons she's learned and writing music

Taylor Swift is reflecting ahead of a major milestone in her life.

While December is months away, the "Shake It Off" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her feelings about turning 30.

"According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year," Swift began her introspective post. "It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29."

"I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know," she continued, teasing her new Elle interview. "But until then, I thought I’d share some lessons I’ve learned before reaching 30 with @elleusa, because it’s 2019 and sharing is caring.😺." Swift's Elle interview is set to drop on Wednesday.

Swift also covers Elle U.K. and has been sharing snaps from her photo shoot for the past week. "Got to write an essay for @elleuk about songwriting, what musically moves us and why, and the melodies that define our memories. Thanks to anyone who took the time to read it," she wrote on Saturday.

"I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had," she then wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Meanwhile, Swift fans have been going crazy, speculating that she will be releasing new music soon.

Over the past few weeks, it appears Swift has given her entire Instagram feed a makeover, posting photos that all have one thing in common -- a pastel aesthetic, complete with plenty of pinks and teals, signifying a new era is on the way. Diehard Swifties not only noticed the new color scheme, but began analyzing the photos that seemingly reveal clues about her next album.

