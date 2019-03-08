Lindsey Vonn teases return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in racy photo

It didn’t take long for Lindsey Vonn to make her return to the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Just one month after Vonn walked away from an illustrious career on the slopes, Sports Illustrated shared a Boomerang photo of the downhill skier on Instagram, showing a bit of skin as she donned a white one-piece bathing suit on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The moving clip was captioned “@lindseyvonn is BACK for @si_swimsuit 2019!” along with a series of watchful eyes emoji symbols. Vonn has previously appeared in the 2010 and 2016 editions of the coveted releases of the magazine.

Last month, Vonn, 34, announced she planned to retire from ski racing following the world championships in Sweden. The all-time leader in World Cup wins said she planned to retire in December but her ailing knees have contributed to her decision to retire sooner than planned.

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen,” she wrote in a statement.

After competing in the last race of her career and taking home a bronze medal, Vonn’s boyfriend, P.K. Subban, a Nashville Predators defenseman, shared a video of him surprising the skier with a retirement cake shaped as a goat as she returned home.

“Oh yeah, in the mix. Officially retired,” Subban said to Vonn referring to balloons that said, “officially retired.”

“There she is, home sweet home,” Subban said of his girlfriend. “Look at her, 18 hour flight day, still in the mix.”

Vonn turned her attention to a large cake made to look like a goat sitting in the middle of a table.

“That cake,” Vonn said. “That’s epic."

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.