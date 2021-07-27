Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus likes Alex Rodriguez's birthday post

Lindsay Shookus hit the "like" on Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram post celebrating his 46th birthday just hours after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Shookus' ex Ben Affleck made their renewed romance official.

Shookus, 41, and the former big league slugger were spotted hanging out as recently as last month when Rodriguez reportedly attended the "Saturday Night Live" producer’s birthday party in the Hamptons.

However, a rep for the former Yankees third baseman told People magazine at the time that he and Shookus "have been friends for 15 years," and added, "there is nothing there at all."

Rodriguez appeared spry in his set of celebratory birthday snaps on social media which included an image of him aboard a $32M yacht during his European getaway in Saint-Tropez among others.

"I’m feeling so grateful today," he opened the post’s caption. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll."

"Here’s to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!" he concluded, adding the hashtag "#AgeIsJustANumber."

Rodriguez’s post has over 200,000 "likes" on the social platform.

Meanwhile, despite reports that he was "not thrilled" to see Lopez reignite her past relationship with former fiancé Affleck, the future hall of famer has seemed to brush off the snub as he is currently basking in the sun while in the company of a mystery blonde and pals Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker.