Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

Lindsay Lohan offended by 'Mean Girls' reboot joke

The original 'Mean Girls' starred Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
'Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett on Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting, co-hosting ChristmasCon Video

'Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett on Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting, co-hosting ChristmasCon

Actor Jonathan Bennett tells Fox News Digital he’s excited about his ‘Mean Girls’ co-star Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting and discusses co-hosting ChristmasCon with Lacey Chabert.

Lindsay Lohan didn't think a joke in the new "Mean Girls" movie was very funny.

Lohan starred in the original 2004 film alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. The teen movie was later turned into a Broadway musical and has now been rebooted for the big screen.

In the new film, rapper Megan Thee Stallion makes a cameo telling Lohan's character, who is now played by Angourie Rice, "Y2K fire crotch is back," according to People magazine. The joke is seemingly a nod to a viral paparazzi video from 2006 in which Brandon Davis claimed Lohan had a "fire crotch" while Paris Hilton laughed.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," a representative for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital.

NEW ACTORS WHO STEPPED INTO ICONIC ROLES FOR ‘MEAN GIRLS’ REMAKE AND THOSE WHO RETURNED 20 YEARS LATER

Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan was offended by a joke included in the "Mean Girls" remake. (Getty Images)

The cast of Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) and Rachel McAdams (Regina George) in "Mean Girls," 2004. (Getty Images)

The new film features several actors reprising their original roles, such as Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as the principal of North Shore High School.

Fey also served as the screenwriter and producer of the new movie. The "SNL" alum explained how she got Lohan to make a cameo, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.' I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie," Fey told the outlet. "As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie."

"And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn't expect," she continued. "And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is."

Lindsay Lohan at Mean Girls premiere

Lindsay Lohan attends the "Mean Girls" premiere. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The new "Mean Girls," which hit theaters Jan. 12, also skipped over some controversial jokes from the original.

"I was writing in the early 2000s very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ’80s. It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed," Fey told The New York Times. "You don’t poke in the way that you used to poke. Even if your intention was always the same, it’s just not how you do it anymore, which is fine."

"I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan at a Mean Girls screening

Tina Fey appeared in the 2004 "Mean Girls" as Ms. Norbury. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending