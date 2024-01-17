Lindsay Lohan offended by 'Mean Girls' reboot joke

Lindsay Lohan didn't think a joke in the new "Mean Girls" movie was very funny.

Lohan starred in the original 2004 film alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. The teen movie was later turned into a Broadway musical and has now been rebooted for the big screen.

In the new film, rapper Megan Thee Stallion makes a cameo telling Lohan's character, who is now played by Angourie Rice, "Y2K fire crotch is back," according to People magazine. The joke is seemingly a nod to a viral paparazzi video from 2006 in which Brandon Davis claimed Lohan had a "fire crotch" while Paris Hilton laughed.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," a representative for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The new film features several actors reprising their original roles, such as Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as the principal of North Shore High School.

Fey also served as the screenwriter and producer of the new movie. The "SNL" alum explained how she got Lohan to make a cameo, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.' I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie," Fey told the outlet. "As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie."

"And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn't expect," she continued. "And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is."

The new "Mean Girls," which hit theaters Jan. 12, also skipped over some controversial jokes from the original.

"I was writing in the early 2000s very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ’80s. It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed," Fey told The New York Times. "You don’t poke in the way that you used to poke. Even if your intention was always the same, it’s just not how you do it anymore, which is fine."

"I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways," she continued.

