'Superstore' actress Linda Porter dead at 86, her cast mates react

Linda Porter, known for her role as Myrtle in "Superstore," has died at the age of 86 after battling cancer.

Her reps confirmed the news to Variety on Friday.

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious; she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic -- working with her brightened everyone’s day,” "Superstore" executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green reflected in a statement. “We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The 'Superstore' family won’t be the same without her.”

‘KARATE KID’ ACTOR ROBERT GARRISON DEAD AT 59

She appeared in 35 episodes of NBC comedy series.

Co-star Ben Feldman offered his condolences on Twitter.

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter," he wrote.

As did Danny Gura, who plays Elias, and Lauren Ash, who plays Dina.

Gura wrote, “We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed.”

Ash said, “The Superstore team lost one of its best members. RIP Linda Porter. Always funny, always vibrant and ALWAYS enthusiastic. I don’t know that anyone loved our show more than Linda. Both you and Myrtle will be deeply missed. xoxo.”

"Superstore" writer Owen Ellickson also sent his condolences: “RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person.”

PARIS HILTON PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE GRANDFATHER BARRON: 'HE'S ALWAYS BEEN MY HERO'

Porter's other TV roles included Showtime’s "Twin Peaks: The Return," "2 Broke Girls," "American Horror Story," and "Gilmore Girls."