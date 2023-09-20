Linda Evangelista claims ex-husband was abusive during 6-year marriage: 'He knew not to touch my face'

Model Linda Evangelista accused her ex-husband of being abusive during their six-year marriage in a new documentary.

Evangelista was joined by Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington for the AppleTV+ four-part documentary, "The Super Models." The series showcases each model's journey in their careers and personal lives.

Evangelista opened up about her marriage to Gérald Marie, who once held the CEO position of Elite Model Management's Paris office. The couple met and married in 1987. Evangelista was 22 at the time, and Marie was 15 years older. The couple split six years later in 1993.

"It's easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship. I understand that concept because I lived it," Evangelista, now 58, alleged in the documentary. "It wasn't a matter of just saying, 'I want a divorce, see ya.' It doesn't work that way.

"He knew not to touch my face, not to touch the moneymaker, you know? I married him when I was 22, and I got out when I was 27. And he let me out as long as he got everything," she added. "But I was safe, and I got my freedom."

A lawyer for Marie told People magazine "Gérald Marie firmly objects to the defamatory and false allegations made against him. He refuses to participate in this dishonest media controversy."

Representatives for Evangelista and Marie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Outside of the abuse accusations from Evangelista, Marie has also been accused of rape and sexual assault by at least 15 women, according to People magazine. French prosecutors later closed an investigation due to the statute of limitations passing. All of the alleged incidents took place in the ‘80s or ’90s.

"When I found out that he's hurt many, many, many women, he's violated many women ... it broke my heart," Evangelista said while becoming emotional during the AppleTV+ documentary. "I never told my story because I feared.

"Thanks to the power of all these women coming forward — bless them, God bless all of them — it gave me the courage now to speak.

"I would love that justice be served. I would love for a--holes like that to think twice and be afraid. And I would love women to know that they're not alone."

Marie denied the allegations, claiming he "has never committed the slightest act of violence," People magazine reported. He said he was framed by the women "as a scapegoat for a system, for an era, that is now over."

Evangelista moved on with French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Evangelista and Pinault welcomed a son, Augustin James Evangelista.

"Motherhood is my whole life now," she said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "It's the best. I am so fulfilled."