Lil Nas X's premiere at Toronto International Film Festival delayed by bomb threat

The premiere of Lil Nas X’s new documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was delayed by a bomb threat.

Variety reported Saturday night that film festival organizers were informed a bomb threat had been made just as Lil Nas X was arriving at the premiere.

Lil Nas X was delayed by 20 minutes while security checked the area. Once the threat was discredited, he arrived as planned and the screening began.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Lil Nas X and the Toronto International Film Festival, but they did not immediately respond for comment.

The Toronto Police Service provided a statement to Fox News Digital, confirming an incident.

"Yesterday, at the TIFF, a passerby uttered a threat towards private security. Out of an abundance of caution, the Toronto Police and the private security swept the scene and cleared within 20 minutes. The threat was general and did not target any one person," the statement said.

Judy Lung, vice president of public affairs and communications for TIFF, said in a statement that Toronto Police investigated the vicinity of the red carpet ahead of the screening.

"Our standard security measures remained in place during this time, and the screening commenced with a slight delay," Lung said. "To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist."

"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" documents the performer’s eight-month tour with the same name, which began last September to promote his full-length debut album, "Montero."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.