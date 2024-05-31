Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment, Alan Jackson extends farewell tour amid health issues

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'A GREAT RELIEF' - Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment: pal.

LAST CALL - Alan Jackson extends farewell tour amid major health problems: 'I'm going to give them the best show.'

FAITH IN FORGIVENESS - Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after decades-long feud.

KILLED BY ‘A COWARD’ - 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's horrific final moments after being shot by 'coward' killer: co-worker.

COWBOY TAKE ME AWAY - 'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison channel their characters in Western-themed wedding.

BRUTAL ATTACK - Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend multiple times.

'TENNESSEE TRUTH' - Country star Brian Kelley focused on family, God after ‘curveball’ Florida Georgia Line split.

'MARRIED TO A MEME' - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains risqué viral answer: ‘Hopefully everybody got a kick out of it.’

'WITHOUT WARNING' - Madonna sued as fans allege they were subjected to 'pornography without warning' at singer's concert.

HOLLYWOOD ‘PREDATORS’ - 'Breakfast Club' star Molly Ringwald faced 'questionable situations' as young star: ‘I was taken advantage of.’

