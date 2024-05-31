Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment, Alan Jackson extends farewell tour amid health issues

Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after decades-long feud, 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's horrific final moments after being shot by 'coward' killer

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
kate middleton split with alan jackson

Kate Middleton has reportedly "turned a corner" with her cancer treatment, Alan Jackson says he'll give fans the "best show" during farewell tour. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'A GREAT RELIEF' - Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment: pal.

LAST CALL - Alan Jackson extends farewell tour amid major health problems: 'I'm going to give them the best show.'

FAITH IN FORGIVENESS - Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after decades-long feud. 

KILLED BY ‘A COWARD’ - 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's horrific final moments after being shot by 'coward' killer: co-worker.

Johnny Wactor was shot and killed on May 23.  (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

COWBOY TAKE ME AWAY - 'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison channel their characters in Western-themed wedding.

BRUTAL ATTACK - Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend multiple times.

'TENNESSEE TRUTH' - Country star Brian Kelley focused on family, God after ‘curveball’ Florida Georgia Line split.

Brian Kelley singing

Brian Kelley has struck out on his own after his split from duo Florida Georgia Line.  (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

'MARRIED TO A MEME' - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains risqué viral answer: ‘Hopefully everybody got a kick out of it.’

'WITHOUT WARNING' - Madonna sued as fans allege they were subjected to 'pornography without warning' at singer's concert.

Madonna on stage at The Celebration Tour

Madonna has been sued multiple times while on "The Celebration Tour." (Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD ‘PREDATORS’ - 'Breakfast Club' star Molly Ringwald faced 'questionable situations' as young star: ‘I was taken advantage of.’

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending