Liam Neeson to star in new action-thriller 'The Minuteman,' months after racism controversy

It seems Liam Neeson's career as a leading man has survived the furor surrounding his recent remarks about once wanting to "kill" a black man.

The 66-year-old Irish actor is set to star in "The Minuteman," an action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz.

The film follows a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by a cartel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

JAMES WOODS SAYS HE'S LEAVING TWITTER 'UNTIL FREE SPEECH IS ALLOWED' ON THE PLATFORM FOLLOWING SUSPENSION

Neeson is no stranger to action films. In recent years, he has starred in the "Taken" trilogy, "Non-Stop," "Run All Night," "The Commuter" and "Cold Pursuit." He will next be seen in "Men in Black: International."

Production on "The Minuteman" is set to begin in September.

“Fans love to see Liam play the highly skilled protector, a role he does better than anyone else as seen in the Taken film series, and Robert has helped bring some of the most celebrated films about an everyman’s journey to becoming a hero to the big screen,” said executive producer Jonathan Deckter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This powerful combination gives The Minuteman a critical edge in the international marketplace. We’re thrilled to partner with Zero Gravity’s Tai and Mark and Sculptor’s Warren and Eric to share this visceral story with audiences around the world.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Neeson caused a controversy in February when he revealed during an interview with The Independent he wanted to "kill" a black man when he was younger after one of his friends said she was raped.

The comments sparked immediate outrage, with many critics calling Neeson racist, and some calling for him to be removed from the upcoming "Men in Black" film.

Neeson made several television appearances to apologize, explaining he is not a racist and was brought up in Northern Ireland during a tumultuous time.