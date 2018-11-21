LFO singer Devin Lima dead at 41: report

Devin Lima of the band LFO has died following a yearlong battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer, a family member told TMZ. He was 41.

The singer revealed his diagnosis last year after undergoing surgery in which his left kidney and adrenal gland were removed, along with a tumor from his stomach.

The group's publicist said at the time the band was "distraught" over the cancer diagnosis and hoped to see "Devin back on stage doing what he does best."

It was reported at the time that Lima would also undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The musician appeared on a YouTube video alongside his bandmate Brad Fischetti in October 2017, where they asked fans for prayers and “positive vibes” for Lima.

The band, whose hits include “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV,” lost its lead singer, Rich Cronin, in 2010 after a long battle with leukemia. He was 35.

The group disbanded soon after, but Lima and Fischetti later reunited as a duo.