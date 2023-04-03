Lewis Capaldi may 'quit' music due to Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi is putting his health first.

In an interview with the Times of London, the musician shared that if his Tourette syndrome worsens, he will step back from his career.

"If it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit," he said. "I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in."

Tourette syndrome is a nervous system disorder that causes people to experience uncontrollable "tics," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tics are sudden and repetitive twitches, movements or sounds.

Although it can be treated, there is not a cure.

People with the disease usually develop symptoms in early childhood between the ages of 5 and 10. Though symptoms often decrease through adolescence and early adulthood and may disappear entirely, many people continue to suffer from Tourette into adulthood and sometimes their conditions worsen with age.

"It’s only making music that does this to me," Capaldi told the outlet. "Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

The 26-year-old singer said his tics are getting "quite bad," especially when he performs onstage.

"I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f–ked," Capaldi said. "It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction."

In February, Capaldi was performing in Germany when he suffered from a Tourette episode onstage. Fans showed their support for the singer and finished the song for him.

In a viral video a fan shared to TikTok, the Scotland native, 26, was performing his 2019 hit "Someone You Loved" when he began experiencing tics and eventually turned away from the microphone as he stopped mid-song.

At that point, the audience pitched in and sang the chorus:

Now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you’re not here/ To get me through it all/ I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kind of used to being someone you loved.

"We support you!! @LewisCapaldi" the fan captioned the video.

"Fans finishing off the song for Lewis as he was (struggling) with his Tourette's >>" the fan wrote on the video.

Capaldi first revealed his diagnosis during an Instagram live in September, according to People Magazine. He shared that he has always had Tourette, though he was unaware before being diagnosed, and he often suffers from shoulder twitches due to his condition.