Led Zeppelin to sell themed pinball machines featuring 'Whole Lotta Love,' 'Immigrant Song' and more

Led Zeppelin has embarked on a new merchandising adventure.

The legendary rock band is now selling themed pinball machines on their website.

The machines will be produced by Stern Pinball, Inc., who said in an online press released that Zeppelin-themed games "will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models."

"In this high energy rock and roll pinball concert experience, pinball and music are fused together," the release said. "Players are transported back to Led Zeppelin’s early days and tour the world from 1968-1980."

Throughout the game, features will be updated at the start of each verse and chorus of 10 well-known Led Zeppelin songs, including "Kashmir," "Black Dog," "Immigrant Song," "Whole Lotta Love" and more.

The games are complete with all the bells and whistles pinball machines are famous for, including drop targets, steel ramps, flippers and "synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song."

Additionally, "the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature a custom-molded Hindenburg Zeppelin toy, based on the iconic imagery from the 'Led Zeppelin I' album."

Prices for machines will range from $6,199-$9,199.

Only 500 limited editions will be produced, which will include "an exclusive Icarus themed full color mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, custom high gloss Paradise Shimmer Blue powder-coated armor, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor and a sequentially numbered plaque."

The Pro ($6,199) and Premium ($7,799) machines are currently available for pre-order on Led Zeppelin's website and will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Led Zeppelin was formed in 1968 in London and is known for featuring Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. The band is one of the most well-known rock groups in the world and has sold hundreds of millions of units around the world.