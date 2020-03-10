Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright infringement case

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Led Zeppelin scored a win in the copyright infringement battle over the rock band's "Stairway to Heaven" song, according to reports.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld on Monday a jury's verdict that Zeppelin did not rip the instrumental intro from Spirit's hit "Taurus."

The legal battle began back in 2014, when Michael Skidmore, an heir for Spirit frontman Randy Wolfe, sued the British rockers for infringement.

LED ZEPPELIN ‘STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN’ DISPUTE REIGNITED AS COURT HITS REPEAT ON COPYRIGHT CASE

In this July 13, 1985 file photo, Led Zeppelin bandmates, singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page, reunite to perform for the Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

In this July 13, 1985 file photo, Led Zeppelin bandmates, singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page, reunite to perform for the Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. (Associated Press)

"Taurus" was written in 1968, three years before "Stairway To Heaven." A 2016 jury ruled that Zeppelin did not copy it. However, a judge ruled there were errors in the case and a new trial was ordered.

Zeppelin's attorneys then appealed to the full circuit and the case was heard last September. A panel of 11 judges voted 9-2 in Zeppelin's favor on Monday.

Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page, who wrote the song, could have faced a bill for millions of dollars in damages if they had lost.

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant performing live onstage.

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant performing live onstage. (Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney Ed McPherson who filed a brief in support of Led Zeppelin said he has "renewed faith" in the 9th Circuit since the "terrific decision" was made, according to Variety.

Lawyers for Zeppelin and Skidmore did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.