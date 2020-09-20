LeBron James criticizes Lori Loughlin sentence that includes ‘prison of her choice’

Basketball legend LeBron James is not a fan of Lori Loughlin’s prison sentence.

The 35-year-old athlete posted a screenshott of the disgraced actress in a recent Vanity Fair article, which has the headline, “Lori Loughlin will get to serve her two-month sentence at the prison of her choice.”

“Of her what,” James wrote with a series of exclamation points and question marks at the beginning of his impassioned Instagram post. “I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me.”

“We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for [too] much,” he continued. “Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!”

His Friday evening post has since racked up more than 1.49 million likes.

The majority of the commenters under James’ post were of a similar mindset and shared their resentment about the “Full House” actress getting a choice in where she serves her sentence.

“Must be nice,” quipped James’ top commenter, Yung Taco – AKA Travis Bennett, who is an Internet personality, writer, director, and DJ.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis also took a moment to share her thoughts on the matter.

“Whaaaaatttt???!!! Uhh....is it punishment if you get to choose,” she commented under the post. “Is she going to choose her meal program, too??!!”

Loughlin, 56, has filed to be placed in a low-security prison that is close to her California home, according to Us Weekly. Her top choice is the Federal Correctional Institution, Victorville, court papers state, which was approved by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons will need to provide clearance to make Loughlin’s choice a reality.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison and 100 hours of community service in August and was fined $150,000 for her involvement in the college admission bribery scandal. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May.

The actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to bribe at least one coach at the University of Southern California into recruiting their two daughters as crew athletes despite the pair not being competitive rowers.